‘Sun’s out, buns out’: MMA pin-up VanZant makes a splash in bikini pool jump as she plots next move after UFC deal ends (VIDEO)

Paige VanZant suggested she would test the waters of free agency after her UFC contract ended and the MMA pin-up appears to be doing literally that, posting footage of herself jumping into a pool as she plans her next move.

’12 Gauge’ completed the last fight of her contract with the UFC when she faced Brazil’s Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi in July, losing via first-round submission.

She’s since been plotting her next steps, making the move to the fabled American Top Team (ATT) gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, which is home to the likes of women’s stars Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Amanda Nunes, and rising Bellator contender Valerie Loureda.

Aside from continuing her training regime VanZant is clearly enjoying soaking up the Florida sunshine, sharing a slow-motion video with her 2.6 million Instagram followers of herself doing a toe-touch jump into a pool while wearing a pink bikini.

“Suns out, buns out,” VanZant captioned the video, which earned rave reviews from Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez as well as fans.

“Hottest in the UFC,” gushed one reply, while another read: “How do you say ‘Thank you so much for this video’ in every single language known to man?”

Social media sensation VanZant, 26, openly mused before her final UFC contest that she would pursue various options as a free agent, admitting that she made more money through her endeavors outside the octagon – including appearing on TV show ‘Dancing with Stars’ and as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model – than she had in her all bouts combined.

VanZant said after her defeat to Ribas – which was her first fight in more than a year due to injury problems – that her future was “up in the air”, but expressed disappointment that UFC boss Dana White had not been in touch.

“It’s unfortunate because I feel like I have a really good relationship with Dana,” she said.

“I feel like I thought we were closer friends and he could text me or call me. Something to have a little bit of compassion, something to communicate with me personally but maybe he will. We just don’t know. I’m sure it’s an uncomfortable situation.

“Dana’s comments, what I’m hearing you say, he wants me to test free agency then hopefully they just let me go then. If that’s how they feel, then they’ll just let me be free.“

The boss of rival promotion Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, has suggested he could make a move for the out-of-contract flyweight star, which might be made easier by the fact that VanZant’s husband Austin Vanderford fights with the promotion.

There have even been rumors that a move to bareknuckle boxing could be on the cards for the Oregon-born fighter.

For now though, VanZant seems happy enough simply soaking up the Florida sunshine.