Suns win their 17th straight game, tying a franchise record.

Phoenix beats Golden State 104-96, and the Suns have won all of their November games.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 104-96 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to 17 games in the NBA.

The Suns won the game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, but All-Star guard Devin Booker was injured.

Booker, 25, was forced to leave the game in the second quarter due to an injury to his left hamstring.

Booker scored 10 points in 15 minutes before getting hurt.

Golden State led 35-31 after the first quarter, but Phoenix came back in the second quarter to take the lead, scoring 25 points against their opponents.

The Warriors scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Suns, who were without Booker, led 56-54 at halftime.

The third quarter was also close, with both teams scoring 24 points.

The Suns, on the other hand, led 80-78 at the end of the third quarter.

Landry Shamet, a Phoenix guard, struck fear into the Warriors’ hearts by hitting a game-winning three-pointer with 54.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Shamet scored with the Suns leading 102-92 near the end of the game, which proved to be the game’s turning point.

The Suns tied their franchise record of 17 consecutive wins, which they set in the 2006-07 NBA season.

The Suns won all of their November games after defeating the Warriors at home.

They still have a long way to go to break the NBA’s all-time single-season win record, which is currently held by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers set a record in this field by winning 33 games in a row in 1971-72.

Deandre Ayton, a Suns center, was one of the game’s most important players, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds at home.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns led the team with 15 points and 11 assists.

For the Suns, Jabari Parker and Cameron Johnson each scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole led the team with 28 points.

Golden State’s Otto Porter Jr. scored 16 points.

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors had a smaller impact against the Suns.

Curry had a game-high 12 points, while Wiggins had ten.

Curry, a sharpshooter for the Golden State Warriors, scored.

Short summary of Infosurhoy