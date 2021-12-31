SunSport’s Dave Kidd picks the best goals he’s ever seen, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick to a Champions League wonder strike.

Dave Kidd of SunSport picks the best goals he’s ever seen, from Cristiano Ronaldo’s belter to a Champions League wonderstrike.

THERE ARE VERY FEW OCCASIONS when a goal is so spectacular that seasoned old hacks in press boxes, who have no allegiance to either team, get out of their seats or simply stare at each other and exclaim, “**** me!”

One of those was Bernardo Silva’s goal against Aston Villa earlier this month.

A thunderous strike, a solo dribble, or a masterfully crafted team effort: what makes a truly great goal?

Silva’s volley is up there with the best I’ve ever seen in person, because the thunderous left-footed volley would have been spectacular even if it hadn’t been preceded by outstanding end-to-end teamwork.

Here’s a list of the best seven goals I’ve ever seen in person, in reverse order – a random selection, off the top of my head, because these are only goals from games I happened to be at, and they’re the ones that stick with me.

Fourteen years later, Ronaldo is still banging them in for United, but he no longer scores goals like this late winner.

In his own half, the young Portuguese collects the ball, presses down on the fuel injection, gallops past one Fulham player and hurdles another down the left touchline, then cuts between two more defenders and drills low into the far corner.

It was a crucial goal in United’s title-winning season, and it foreshadowed Ronaldo’s rise to GOAT status at Real Madrid.

Everton keeper Tim Howard is rooted to the spot on his six-yard line after a 50-50 tackle in the centre circle. The ball loops up and Pompey midfielder Matt Taylor belts a left-footed volley from 40 yards that lifts and dips at a rollercoaster angle, leaving Everton keeper Tim Howard rooted to the spot.

Fratton Park is an old-school din palace that is glorious, rickety, and crumbling.

Before the place descended into chaos, the crowd’s brains caught up with their eyes, resulting in a split-second of pin-drop silence.

Dunn, a young Blackburn midfielder, scored the only goal on this list that you can’t Google – a diagonal dribble that starts near the intersection of the halfway line and the touchline.

There are shades of John Barnes in the Maracana or Diego Maradona in the Azteca as Dunn saunters past the entire Dutch team before slotting home – and The Sun’s back-page headline the next day reads ‘MaraDunna’.

This spectacular bicycle kick is probably the most well-known goal on the list, and it…

