Super Bowl 2020 odds: Kansas City Chiefs favourites with Shakira singing Hips Don’t Lie 4/1

The Super Bowl is one of the world’s showcase sporting events, with just two days to go until the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

It’s a prime day for punters, too. Fans love getting involved with betting on everything from who wins MVP to the glamour-filled half-time show starring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Most important, of course, are the odds for the winner itself, this Super Bowl promising to to be one of the tightest in history.

The New England Patriots’ stranglehold over the Super Bowl in recent years has largely meant there has been a clear pre-match favourite but that is certainly not the case this time around.

When the betting markets opened, the Chiefs were one-point favourites and there has been hardly any movement, the Chiefs now 4/5 with the 49ers priced at 11/10.

As for the the MVP, there is no surprise as to who most people are putting their money on.

Last season’s MVP and Kansas City quarterback Mahomes is the most exhilarating talent in the NFL, compiling a 27-8 record and throwing for more than 11,000 yards and 93 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Mahomes is Evens to pick up the coveted award following the conclusion of the game while opposing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is currently 3/1 after an unconvincing post-season. Raheem Mostert (31/5) and George Kittle (66/5) are also thought to have outside shots.

Both teams have much-vaunted offenses and are capable of going down the field in just a few plays. Mahomes’ powerful arm makes his team the favourite to score the longest touchdown of the game (4/6), while the 49ers are 11/10.

Mahomes also leads the way in the ‘most pass attempts’ market, given the 49ers heavy reliance on their running game in the post season. However there is some value to be found in the handicap market; the Chiefs’ signal caller is 4/6 at -6.5 pass attempts against Garoppolo.

This is where things start to become a little more fun, the Super Bowl known for proving some of sport’s more unique betting opportunities.

One such prop on offer relates to the colour of Gatorade that will be ceremoniously dunked over the winning coach.

The ‘Gatorade shower’ tradition began with the New York Giants in the 1980s and involves players surreptitiously dumping a cooler full of liquid (most commonly Gatorade) over the head of their coach following a meaningful win.

Last year the Patriots showered Bill Belichick with blue Gatorade after their 13-3 victory over the Rams but red (6/4) is the favourite this time, no doubt because that is the colour of both teams.

Another prop bet drawing a lot of money is over what song will be performed first in the always highly-anticipated half-time show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be doing the honours at the Hard Rock Stadium and there are plenty of options.

The odds suggest J-Lo’s ‘Get Right’ (2/1) will be heard first while her co-star’s hugely popular ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hit is being backed at 4/1.

You can even bet on the latter’s footballer husband making an appearance, Gerard Pique priced at 6/1 to be shown on screen during the performance.