Super Bowl 2022 LIVE – As part of the halftime show press conference today, the start time for the Bengals vs Rams matchup was revealed.

As part of today’s halftime show press conference, the start time for Super Bowl 2022 was revealed.

The countdown to Super Bowl LVI has begun with the announcement of the game’s kickoff time.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

According to the Associated Press, the Super Bowl 2022 kickoff time is around 6.30 p.m. ET, and performers for this year’s halftime show will answer questions in a midday press conference on Thursday.

Around the country, excitement is building for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as a few familiar faces performing in the halftime show.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, defied all odds in the postseason to win their first AFC Championship since 1988.

They’re going for their first-ever Super Bowl victory this weekend.

But they’ll have to stop Matthew Stafford’s Rams, who have an offense that’s on fire, with Cooper Kupp looking to cap off a stellar season with a Super Bowl ring.

Follow our blog for the most up-to-date information…

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been dubbed “satanic,” according to reports.

Weill went on to say that after Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert in Houston last December, which left ten people dead, “Satanic” fears have been on the rise.

“Of course, it’s not difficult to trace QAnon’s influence on the latest anti-Super Bowl crusade, or the right’s longstanding backlash when Black artists perform at the halftime show (such as when Beyonce’s backup dancers were criticized as alleged communist Trojan horses).”

“In fact, every time a major Black artist performs at the Super Bowl,” Weill said in the podcast.

“They’re not explicitly linked, but whenever a Black artist takes the field… it’s evil, it’s Satanic, and I don’t believe there’s any doubt that those pushing the Travis Scott Satanic Panic conspiracy theories were not reacting to one of the most popular Black artists of the moment.”

QAnon is a discredited far-right conspiracy theory that claims a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotted against former US President Donald Trump while he was in office.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been dubbed’satanic.’

Far-right conspiracy theorists have blasted the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show as “satanic.”

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem are among the artists who will perform.

The Daily Beast’s latest Fever Dreams podcast examines how far-right conspiracy theorists are warning about a “satanic” threat…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.