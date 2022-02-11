Super Bowl 2022 LIVE – Bengals vs Rams football fans are looking forward to the matchup and halftime show ahead of NFL Sunday.

Bengals vs Rams football fans anticipate a matchup and halftime show before NFL Sunday in 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

According to the Associated Press, the Super Bowl 2022 kickoff time is around 6.30 p.m. ET, and performers for this year’s halftime show answered questions in a press conference on Thursday.

Around the country, excitement is building for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as a few familiar faces performing in the halftime show.

The press conference on Thursday featured Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, have defied all expectations in the postseason to win their first AFC Championship since 1988, and are attempting to make history this weekend by winning their first-ever Super Bowl.

But they’ll have to stop Matthew Stafford’s Rams, who have an offense that’s on fire, with Cooper Kupp looking to cap off a stellar season with a Super Bowl ring.

The Saints and Bengals have sparked a debate.

The fan bases of the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals have launched campaigns accusing each other of appropriating the phrase.

“Who Dat?” was inspired by a similar impulse: “Who Dat? Who dat say they gonna beat dem Saints?”

Fortunately, the two fan bases are bound together by their shared love of Burrow.

Prior to being drafted by the Bengals, Burrow played two seasons for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

In a record-setting NCAA playoff run, Burrow helped LSU win their first national championship since 2007.

What does it mean to say “who dey”?

The Bengals’ official chant is “Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?” ‘Who dey’ is an abbreviation for “Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?”

The stadium, which is packed with rowdy fans dressed in orange and black, is expected to yell back, “Nobody!”

According to CincyJungle, a Bengals fan site, the “who dey” chant has been a part of the Cincinnati experience since 1981.

Warren Snipe on how to make “iconic” moments more accessible

Snipe praised the deaf community and other deaf people’s resilience to push the boundaries and achieve greatness following his first Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

“To represent the deaf and hard-of-hearing community on that level is an honor,” he told the Washington Post.

“Even though our deaf artists are frequently overlooked, we continue to strive for greatness.”

“We hope that this will alert people to the fact that we are capable of being hired for a variety of roles, including television, film, and theater,” says the group.

