Super Bowl 2022 LIVE – The build-up to the big Bengals vs Rams showdown in Los Angeles, with fans anticipating the halftime show

THE TIME HAS COUNTED DOWN TO SUPER BOWL LVI!

The excitement for the year’s biggest sporting event, as well as a few familiar faces performing in the halftime show, is building across the country.

On Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, have defied all odds to win their first AFC Championship since 1988 in the postseason.

They’re going for their first-ever Super Bowl victory this weekend.

However, they will have to contain Matthew Stafford’s Rams, who have an offense that is clicking on all cylinders, with Cooper Kupp looking to cap off a stellar season with a Super Bowl ring.

The Super Bowl welcomes back male cheerleaders.

After making history three years ago, the first-ever male Super Bowl cheerleaders will return on Sunday night.

In Atlanta in 2019, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies rallied fans for the Los Angeles Rams in their game against the New England Patriots.

When the Rams take on the Bengals at SoFi Stadium this weekend, the cheerleaders will be back.

Continued development of the SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium has 260 luxury suites and 13,000 premium suites, and it can accommodate up to 100,000 people for major events.

The stadium’s 70,000-square-foot videoboards are the largest in sports.

The screens are 120 yards long, with 80 million pixels and full 4K resolution.

Los Angeles has a stadium to be proud of, as well as a stage fit for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The design of the SoFi Stadium

With 3.1 million square feet, SoFi Stadium is the most expensive and largest stadium in the NFL.

The eye-catching roof structure projects images and video into the sky, providing spectacular views for passengers arriving at LAX airport.

The field was constructed 100 feet below ground level to ensure that the structure’s top did not obstruct the flight path.

A large fan plaza and a 6,000-seat arena called YouTube Theater are both under the same canopy roof.

SoFi Stadium’s history is still being written.

Six years later, the 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium welcomed the Rams and Chargers, who had relocated from San Diego, as their new home.

When the Rams and Bengals meet in Super Bowl 56, SoFi Stadium will be the center of the sporting world.

The stadium is part of a larger 300-acre Hollywood Park site that will be the focal point of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

