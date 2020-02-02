Super Bowl in pictures: Iconic images from the game’s 54-year history

The 54th edition of the Super Bowl is now only a day away as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

The NFL’s flagship game has conjured up some of sport’s finest moments throughout the years, from the Green Bay Packers winning the first edition against the Chiefs to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoying unparalleled dominance with the New England patriots.

Building up to the event includes a host of activities for players, coaching teams, media members and supporters as the excitement continues to build in Miami this week.

Here, Sportsmail takes a look at some of the iconic Super Bowl pictures over the years.

After the fun and entertainment of the pre-game show, it’s down to the serious business. For the players, coaches and everyone connected to the two teams involved in the big game, this is the culmination of a lifetime of work.

At this point, all the preparation and planning is done and it’s all about how the players can execute on the field.

But, before they can get on the Gridiron and finally unleash two weeks of pent-up energy and aggression, first, it’s the coin toss…

After two quarters of action, the teams head into the locker rooms to refuel, readjust and… wait.

That’s because, unlike regular season games, half time at the Super Bowl means one thing and one thing only; an international superstar taking to the field to perform.

There have been plenty of iconic performances across the years, and more than a few iconic moments, for better or for worse…

With the action back underway after the half-time extravaganza, it’s time for legends to be made.

The first half was an opening exchange. Now, with the clock ticking down towards the finish, players and coaches can stand up and make a name for themselves by coming up with an iconic moment in the biggest game of them all.

For some, that means unbridled joy that will last a lifetime. For others, it’s case of sorrow and what might have been…