Super Bowl LVI Ticket Prices Revealed

The Average Ticket Cost for Super Bowl LVI Has Been Revealed

The Super Bowl LVI is only a few days away.

Be prepared to spend a lot of money if you decide to buy tickets on the spur of the moment.

The average ticket price is now (dollar)8,869, according to StubHub, as reported by Darren Rovell of the Action Network. This would be the highest average secondary price in the Super Bowl’s 56-year history.

California, the host state and home of the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, accounts for more than one-quarter of ticket buyers.

