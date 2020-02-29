Super Koura reveals when the punishment for internal electrification ends in Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly club Mahmoud Abdel Moneim Kahraba was excluded from facing Sun Downs scheduled for Saturday in the first leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals, not only for technical reasons, but a decision was issued against the player to suspend the management of the club in coordination with the technical staff after the events of the super game and the player’s clear participation in Events ignite between players“.

Super Koura learned that Mahmoud Al-Khatib, the club’s president, is the password to stop the player, in order to uphold the principles and values ​​of Al-Ahly who did not wait for the disciplinary committee’s penalties and stopped the player internally, while the decision to lift the suspension of the player by Mahmoud Al-Khatib is also expected in coordination with the device. The technician, while there is a tendency for the suspension to be for one match and the player is taken on a South African flight.

Swiss coach Rene Vieler, Al-Ahly’s first football team, excluded 8 players from the Red Team’s list to face his South African club Sun Duans, who are Hamdi Fathi, Saad Al-Din Samir and Ramadan Sobhi due to the injury, Sharif Ekrami, Hussam Ashour, Mahmoud Wahid and Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim “Kahraba” It is valid for a technical point of view.

The Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Egyptian Federation decided in its meeting yesterday regarding the events of the super game that was held last Thursday between Al-Ahly and Zamalek in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, to suspend: Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Kahraba) Al-Ahly player and Imam Ashour of Zamalek player and Ahmed Zahir, the administrator of Zamalek until the end of the season and a financial fine An amount of 100 thousand pounds for each of them, the arrest of Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Shikabala), Zamalek player 8 games, a fine of 100 thousand pounds, the suspension of Abdullah Gomaa, the player of Zamalek 3 games, and a fine of 50 thousand pounds, the suspension of each of Yasser Ibrahim and Ajay players Al-Ahly two games and a fine of 50 thousand pounds for each From them, as I decided The committee fined Al-Ahly and Zamalek 100 thousand pounds, and it also decided to prevent Mortada Mansour, president of Zamalek Club, from participating in football activities 3 games and a fine of 200 thousand pounds.