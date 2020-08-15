Super League’s reaction to positive Covid-19 tests has been encouraging – we must continue to adapt

Clubs in Betfred Super League had to adapt quickly this week following positive Covid-19 tests at Hull FC – and the competition will have to be flexible again moving forward.

We have to expect these kind of consequences if the players aren’t in bio-secure bubbles – at some point it was going to happen.

The money involved in Australia’s NRL means they have the resources to place entire squads in bubbles, but realistically that isn’t going to happen here.

Instead it’s about finding a way to make it work, and hoping that as numbers continue to decline there will be less of a risk to players and staff.

The sport has had plenty of obstacles in its way, and to get this far and get games back up and running, it’s had to overcome them.

The chances are that other matches might have to be postponed at some point, but as a sport we need to be able to adapt to those situations.

It was encouraging the speed with with games this weekend were rearranged.

Strong leadership requires a decisive plan and getting everybody to buy into it, and it’s great that we’ve still got four fixtures on this weekend.

Wakefield against Catalans on Saturday looks an exciting prospect and like so many games so far, a difficult one to call.

I was impressed with the way Max Jowitt stepped in at half-back for Trinity last week, while for the Dragons it will be all about Sam Tomkins’ return and the impact he has.

Then it’s Huddersfield against Warrington, and the Giants will have been stewing for two weeks on the last 15 minutes against Leeds when they let a 20-point lead slip.

Aidan Sezer will again be crucial for them, while Stefan Ratchford was outstanding for the Wolves against Hull KR.

St Helens will be looking to back up their dominant performance against Leeds when they face Castleford on Sunday.

Saints have been the most impressive side so far but the real test of a quality side is whether they can back that up on a regular basis, and I’m sure we’ll see an improved Tigers side, especially with Liam Watts and Nathan Massey back.

Then the game of the round sees Leeds take on Wigan, and it’s been great to see the Warriors embroider individual tributes to Rob Burrow on every player’s shirt.

There’s a big rivalry between the clubs and in Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker there’s a match winner on either side capable of making the difference.