Superstar Erling Haaland on why he HATES playing against Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk 

Virgil van Dijk has earned a plethora of plaudits over the past two years and the centre-back has now been hailed by one of football’s rising stars.

Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Braut Haaland says he hates going up against the Liverpool defender.

The pair have faced each other twice this season already in the Champions League group stage – when Haaland was playing for RB Salzburg before his £17million transfer to Dortmund in the January window.

Liverpool came out on top in both of those encounters – winning the first match at Anfield 4-3 on October 2 before going to Austria and triumphing 2-0 in December.

Haaland came off the bench to score in the first match but drew a blank in the reverse encounter and was eventually hauled off.

And speaking about the qualities of Van Dijk, the 19-year-old was effusive in his praise.

‘Van Dijk. He is so good,’ Haaland told France Football. ‘He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player.’

The duo can cross paths again in the Champions League this season if they overcome their respective last-16 ties and then draw each other in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Liverpool host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night trailing 1-0 from the first leg, while Dortmund travel to Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 advantage – thanks to Haaland’s stunning brace.