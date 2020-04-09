superstar Tom Brady suffered concussions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady admitted on April 8, 2020 that he had suffered a concussion during his 20 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, but that that would not prevent him from chasing after a seventh Super Bowl. “I could sit back and stop playing American football, worry about what’s going to happen, this or that, instead of saying,” Why don’t I live my life the way I want wish?” “Said the 42-year-old quarterback on The Howard Stern Show, broadcast on Sirius XM radio. “For me, it’s about doing what I love to do. ”

