Supporters of Man City show their solidarity with Joao Cancelo, who was robbed by four thugs.

Man City fans rally behind Joao Cancelo, who was robbed by four thugs.

After four burglars attacked Man City star Joo Cancelo, fans have flooded him with messages of support.

“Absolutely disgusting! Regardless of which team you support, this is wrong, and I pray that you and your family are OK,” one wrote.

“I’m completely disgusted,” said another.

This occurs far too frequently nowadays.

“It’s time for something to change.”

As he fought off the raiders in Manchester on Thursday, the defender, 27, suffered bruises and a gash above his eye.

At the time, his fiancee and young daughter were inside the Manchester luxury residence.

Before fleeing, the burglars were able to steal jewelry.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and attempted to hurt my family,” he wrote on Instagram.

“They were able to take all of my jewelry and leave me with this condition on my face.”

“I’m baffled as to how people can be so cruel.”