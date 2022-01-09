Supposedly, a well-known NFL head coach is on the hot seat.

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning, one NFL head coach has already been fired heading into the 2022 offseason.

Head coaches Urban Meyer of the Jaguars and Jon Gruden of the Raiders were fired earlier this season.

Could there be any more big names on the chopping block?

The Seattle Seahawks, according to The Athletic, could make some changes this offseason, including a change in head coach.

In Seattle, Pete Carroll is rumored to be on the hot seat.

“According to people familiar with the situation, there will be some changes in Seattle this offseason.

Jody Allen, the Seahawks’ chair, will be evaluating the coaching staff and front office, but her motives are unknown.

“Pete Carroll and John Schneider have had a busy week,” Jeff Howe reports.

Prominent NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be On Hot Seat

Prominent NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be On Hot Seat