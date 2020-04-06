Suspended the Traverser and Traveserina of 2020

The organizing committee of the Travesera and Traveserina Oquendo Integral Picos de Europa mountain racesThey have announced the suspension of their editions in 2020 due to the pandemic by COVID-19.The registered athletes will be able to keep their bib number for 2021or request a refund of the registration fee.

The VIII Traveserina and the XVII Travesera will take place on June 5 and 12, 2021,respectively.The organizers explain that they have been forced to make this decision “to guarantee the safety and health of the entire community.that is part of the Travesera Oquendo: runners, volunteers, members of the organization, as well as the entire population of the councils where the tests take place. “

Athletes who choose to maintain enrollment for 2021 will not need to complete any formalities.Those who choose to cancel and refund the registration fee will have to access the “Private Corridor Zone” on the race websiteand follow the instructions before April 30.

In this case all rights are lost for the 2021 edition.For the places that generate the cancellations, there will be a draw among the pre-registered who in 2020 did not obtain a race number.

All the information of the tests in:

– Traversera Integral Picos de Europa

– Traveserina Picos de Europa