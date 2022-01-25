Suzy Shuster is Rich Eisen’s wife, but who is she?

Rich Eisen, a radio and television personality best known for his coverage of the National Football League, is a radio and television personality.

Eisen is a panelist on the NFL Network and the host of the Rich Eisen Show podcast.

Suzy Shuster is a sports radio personality and journalist in the United States.

After meeting at ESPN, Shuster married NFL Network personality Rich Eisen in 2003.

She fills in for Eisen on his show, The Rich Eisen Show, on a regular basis.

Shuster has a stellar journalistic resume, with connections to ESPN, The Huffington Post, ABC, Fox, and other outlets.

Shuster contributed to the Huffington Post’s sports and environmentalism beats as a contributing writer.

Shuster studied at New York City’s Columbia University.

Rich Eisen, 52, is a host of the Rich Eisen Show and a panelist on the NFL Network.

As a result of his reporting, he has become inextricably linked to the NFL Combine, a workout course used by NFL executives to assess college players.

Eisen has organized an annual fundraiser for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital since 2015.

a medical facility

Eisen runs the 40-yard dash and uses the hashtag (hashtag)RunRichRun to raise awareness.

The challenge has enlisted the participation of athletes, celebrities, and everyday Americans from across the country.

Eisen and Shuster are the parents of two sons and a daughter.

The family resides in the state of California.

Eisen’s Instagram page occasionally features photos of his wife and kids.

In September 2021, he expressed his gratitude for being a “girl dad” and wished his daughter a Happy National Daughter’s Day.

