Swansea City were interested in signing Alphonso Davies for £3 million in 2017, but the £100 million wonderkid was unable to obtain a work permit.

Swansea City wanted Alphonso Davies in a £3 million transfer in 2017, but the £100 million wonderkid was unable to obtain a work permit.

If he leaves Bayern Munich, ALPHONSO DAVIES could become the world’s first £100 million left-back.

However, the super-fast Canadian star could have signed for a Premier League club for £3 million in 2017.

Davies, 21, was a promising youngster with the Vancouver Whitecaps who was courted by top agent Dave Baldwin.

Swansea City were the frontrunners in the race to sign the defender, who was recommended by his Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson.

He appeared to be a good investment for the Swans and would have fit in well with their style when they were in the Premier League.

After watching Davies — who can also play as a winger — in action for his club, Crystal Palace expressed interest in him.

Work permit regulations, however, shattered Davies’ dream.

He had a Liberian passport and a Canadian passport.

Even the fact that he was recognized as a top player his age and earned a full cap at the age of 16 did not help his case for a transfer.

The interested Premier League clubs left disappointed because Canada’s Fifa ranking was too low, and the fee and wages on offer were not large enough to sway his application.

Davies was signed by Bayern Munich in January 2019 for £10 million plus add-ons, and he has since developed into one of Europe’s best left-backs.