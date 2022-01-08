Swindon 1 Man City 4: Watch Cole Palmer’s stunning goal as City ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup without Pep amid the Covid chaos.

You can see why the City was unconcerned about Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona.

Here was the latest proof that Pep Guardiola is polishing another stunning diamond on a night when they were also without Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Without a doubt…

Cole Palmer is a true prodigy!

Cole Palmer is just 19 years old.

This was his fourth appearance for the club.

But, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Foden from the academy to the pinnacle of our sport, he gave a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come.

Palmer, who set up the first goal in a comfortable victory in Wiltshire, probably did more with the ball than £100million Jack Grealish has done all season – and he finished the night with a brilliant goal.

City were also led by Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and Ilkay Gundogan, who were without Guardiola due to Covid-19.

Jesus also missed a penalty, but Harry McKirdy gave the home crowd something to cheer about with an excellent finish.

Palmer was unplayable at times, and City weren’t playing at their best.

This season, the 19-year-old will see limited action.

Consider Foden’s treatment, which enraged him at times but ultimately benefited him.

The England under-21 international, who played on the right of a front three, appears to have the natural ability and composure to make a name for himself with patience – and he is certainly at the right club.

Swindon’s 4-1 defeat is not an embarrassment.

Not when you consider Leeds had seven goals scored against them, while Leipzig, Wycombe, and Leicester all gave up six goals to England’s best team.

To be fair to Swindon, they do try to play football the right way, but in a game like this, they were not even given a physical battle, which played into City’s hands.

Guardiola was one of 21 City players who were isolated, including seven players, but the team still looked strong against a League Two team in fifth place.

This game provided a much-needed financial boost for Swindon, which was on the verge of going bankrupt last year but will profit by around £300,000 from this tie.

Rodolfo Borrell, a former academy coach, was on the sidelines for Guardiola, who was still running the show from his home.

At a packed County Stadium, a boisterous crowd cheered on the team…

