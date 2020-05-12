Swiss-Ski: athletes can resume training on May 11 – rts.ch

Swiss-Ski, the federation which brings together all Swiss snow sports, may resume training on May 11, subject to strict compliance with the various measures.

The Federal Office of Sport has accepted the concept of protection against Covid-19 proposed by the umbrella of winter sports.

Under the guidance of three sports directors Walter Reusser (alpine skiing), Hippolyt Kempf (nordic skiing) and Sacha Giger (freestyle skiing, snowboarding and Telemark), the safety concept will concern eleven disciplines of the federation and all levels.

Swiss-Ski protection concept for resumption of training All information: https://t.co/G3dLXIyUNc#swissskiteam pic.twitter.com/kVWkGrg3bq – SwissSkiTeam (@swissskiteam) May 6, 2020 Promotions

“Our top priority is to ensure that Swiss-Ski athletes and management teams are not exposed to any health risk related to the coronavirus pandemic”, says Walter Reusser.

The goal is to resume, then gradually increase training activities from May 11. In alpine skiing, the resumption of snow training is scheduled for July on Swiss glaciers. It was decided a few weeks ago to give up training camps in the southern hemisphere.

ats / jbal