Sylvain Gbohouo of the Ivory Coast has been banned by Fifa for alleged doping and is unable to eat or sleep due to the stress of the verdict.

Fifa has banned Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for alleged doping offenses.

Despite being provisionally suspended ahead of the tournament, the 33-year-old was named to his country’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trimetazidine, a heart medication classified as a stimulant by the World Anti-Doping Agency, was found in the stopper’s system.

After informing officials that Gbohouo had been prescribed medicine for an eye infection, the Ivory Coast hoped to have the ban lifted.

However, following Fifa’s confirmation of the suspension, they will be without their first-choice stopper.

Gbohouo couldn’t sleep or eat properly because of the stress caused by the issue, according to Elephants coach Patrice Beaumelle.

‘It’s been extremely difficult for the player,’ he explained.

He’s been here since January 5, unsure if he’ll be able to participate.

“He isn’t eating, he isn’t gaining weight, and he isn’t sleeping.”

“I hope he stays with us because I believe he has an important role to play outside of the team if he can’t be in it.”

“He’s a fantastic keeper as well as a wonderful person.”

It’s a difficult situation for him and his family, and we’re all rooting for him because his career isn’t over.”

The Ivorian has been informed that his suspension has been confirmed, and he has been given 20 days to file a formal appeal.

The ban is being challenged by the Ivory Coast.

