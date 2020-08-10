Sylvie Meis sizzles in tiny bikini on beach as Rafael van der Vaart’s ex-wife shows off stunning figure

RAFAEL VAN DER VARRT’S ex-wife Sylvie Meis continues to flaunt her figure during a recent break to Saint-Tropez.

The 42-year-old once again left little to the imagination as she wore a tiny bikini as she basked in the sun while at the beach.

Saint-Tropez appears to be a favourite holiday destination for Meis, as she revelled in the French town earlier this summer.

And she continues to showcase her stunning body as she relaxed in the sea, though there was no sight of her fiance Niclas Castello.

Meis has taken to Instagram where she has posted snaps of herself in the French Riviera.

Captioning one picture of her in a green bikini, she said: “Fun in the sun. #SaintTropez.”

Needless to say her 1.3 million followers were quick to message, as one said: “So beautful.”

Another gushed: “Sylvie! You probably are the prettiest human alive!”

A third added: “Just too beautiful to be from this earth.”

Meis and German artist Castello have had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the decision, Meis told TV Gids in April: “Of course it is sad and unfortunate that we have to postpone all celebrations on the occasion of our wedding.

“But other persons and companies are currently being hit harder than we are.”

Fun in the Sun 🌞🌊 #sainttropez

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Aug 7, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Sunset Lover 🌅 #sainttropez

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

There’s nothing like a sea breeze to put a smile on my face #summervibes 🌊🌞 #boatday #sainttropez

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

Hello new week 🤍 #sainttropez #summerfeeling

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

It will be Meis’ second marriage, after the Dutch model and Van der Vaart divorced in 2013 after tying the knot in 2006.

Their relationship broke down after it was revealed that Meis had a three-month affair with a pilot.

There were allegations, denied by Van der Vaart, that Meis was the victim of domestic abuse during their time together.

Bonjour! #sainttropez

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Jul 31, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Sometimes in life a little distraction is just what’s needed… so here we go, Saint Tropez part two 🌞❤️🌊 #vacay #bikinilife #summer2020

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:13am PDT

Poolside… made some amazing memories this week.. next stop: Denmark 🇩🇰 @vandervaart.23 ⚽️

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Jul 25, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

In my element 🌊🌞 #mallorca #familytime #happy ❤️

A post shared by Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) on Jul 22, 2020 at 9:57am PDT