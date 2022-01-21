T20 and Test series dates, tour schedule, TV coverage, and squad news for England vs. West Indies in 2022

When England takes on West Indies in the Ashes, they will be looking to put their harrowing 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes behind them.

The Windies will play England in a limited-overs series before heading to India for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

The Windies will play England in a limited-overs series before heading to India for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

They’ll then travel to the Caribbean for a Test series against England, in which the two countries will compete for the new Richards-Botham Trophy.

The prize at stake is named after an English cricket legend, but it did not appear that there were many of them in the squad for the 4-0 defeat in Australia.

The fact that England’s white-ball team, led by Eoin Morgan, is up first will provide some solace, as they hope to divert attention away from the country’s red-ball shortcomings.

However, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) likely to implement a major overhaul, the inquest is unavoidable.

Joe Root is likely to keep his position as Test captain, but higher-ups are likely to be replaced soon.

The first man to be fired is expected to be Chris Silverwood, while the futures of director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison are both uncertain.

With his job under fire, Harrison has already taken a major step forward by writing to Cricket Australia to discuss the possibility of involving English youngsters in the Sheffield Shield.

While a number of Australia’s Test stars play in the County Championship on a regular basis, English players’ involvement in the Big Bash League (BBL) is largely limited.

“The reality is that we need to spend a lot more time with players in Australian conditions,” Harrison said in an interview with Test Match Special.

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Jos Buttler are all likely to be dropped from the Test squad, with Buttler reverting to limited-overs cricket.

Six times, Hameed failed to reach double figures, including two ducks.

Durham batter Alex Lees is in line for a, as I previously reported.

