TAA identifies heartwarming ‘proudest moment’ at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked out a surprising moment at Liverpool as his most cherished memory with the club.

The 21-year-old has made 125 appearances for his boyhood club since first breaking into the team in 2016, and is now considered one of the best full-backs in Europe.

He won the Champions League last season and is almost certain to add a Premier League winners’ medal when the season resumes.

But rather than any medal or appearance, it is hearing the Kop serenade him with his ‘Scouser in our Team’ chant for the first time that is the most cherished memory of his career so far.

“(Hearing the chant) was one of the proudest moments of my life, definitely,” he told GQ magazine. “I think it’s an honour, really. It’s probably one of the best things you can be.

“Everyone’s got the same beliefs, the same drive to succeed, the same hard-work ethic, the tenacity. The passion in what they believe in is a massive thing in this city.

“It’s something I’m massively proud of, something I think comes with responsibility. I don’t take it for granted, because I know it’s so hard to do it.

“It’s probably everyone in the stadium’s dream to be that person who’s in the team who’s from the actual city that they’re from and to be able to do that having been a fan growing up.”