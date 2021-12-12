Taffarel, a Brazilian goalkeeping legend, has been appointed as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach.

Taffarel, a goalkeeping legend from Brazil, has been appointed as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach.

Claudio Taffarel was the goalkeeper for Brazil when they won the FIFA World Cup in 1994.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Liverpool announced Tuesday that Brazilian legend Claudio Taffarel has been appointed as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

“In terms of goalkeepers, this means we have Alisson Becker, the best goalkeeper in the world for us.”

We have Caoimhin Kelleher, who we think is an exceptional player,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“We have Adrian, who has demonstrated his abilities since his arrival.

Then there’s Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies, for a total of five goalies in various age groups, which is fantastic, but we’d like to have even more of these guys.”

Following the successful completion of the work permit process, Taffarel will work alongside current goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

Taffarel made 101 appearances for Brazil during his career, winning the World Cup in 1994 and finishing second four years later.

Before retiring in 2003, the 55-year-old played for several European clubs, including Parma and Galatasaray.

He was Galatasaray’s goalkeeper when the Lions won the UEFA Cup and the Super Cup in 2000, defeating Arsenal and Real Madrid, respectively.

Taffarel returned to Galatasaray as a goalie coach after retiring in 2003, having two interim spells in charge of the Istanbul club in 2014 and 2015.