Tagovailoa’s shares fall in sports betting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas sports betting buy the chance that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will at least slip a little when the 2020 NFL draft begins on Thursday evening.

Tagovailoa, who was probably ranked second quarterback by LSU after Joe Burrow, has risen from +700 to -130 in William Hill, making him the third quarterback, according to Las Vegas Review Journal.

It follows a week in which many have suggested that Oregon should precede Justin Herbert Tagovailoa, who has long been associated with the Miami Dolphins at number 5.

Likewise, a lot of money went into Tagovailoa’s draft position of 3.5, with the price at William Hill being pushed down to -400.

This price has risen sharply this week as teams are concerned about Tagovailoa’s health and reports of poor scores on the Wonderlic test are available. Rumors of a team like the Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers (in 6th place) trading against Tagovailoa have cooled considerably in the past few weeks.

FanDuel offers a prop bet on who will be drawn first between Tagovailoa and Herbert, with a slight advantage for Herbert (-118 to -108).

DraftKings has Herbert at -125 as second quarterback, Tagovailoa at -110 and Jordan Love in Utah +1400 in the distance. DraftKings also has Tagovailoa’s draft position at 5.5 – right between the dolphins and chargers – with +118 odds on the over and -143 odds on the under.

Burrow is anything but a lock to secure the Cincinnati Bengals first place overall. The defensive end of Ohio, Chase Young, is expected to be the second of the Washington Redskins. Both the Detroit Lions (# 3) and the New York Giants (# 4) have indicated that they are open to trade.

