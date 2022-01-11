Take a look at Aaron Murray’s message to Stetson Bennett.

Aaron Murray Sends Stetson Bennett A Cool Message

Aaron Murray set a lot of records as a quarterback for the University of Georgia, but he couldn’t help the Bulldogs win the national championship.

The championship drought, however, is over thanks to Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, a former walk-on, had the best night of his life on Monday, overcoming early struggles and a costly fourth-quarter fumble to lead Georgia to a 33-18 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The undersized and unheralded Atlanta native, who threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, has become a legend in his home state for all time.

Murray, who was in attendance last night and congratulated his fellow Bulldog quarterback after the game, is one of the few people who understands the magnitude of what Bennett accomplished.

Murray posted a photo of himself celebrating with Bennett on Twitter this morning, along with a heartfelt message.

“This job isn’t easy, and your path has been more difficult than any of us before you.

He wrote, “I’m so proud of you, brother! The GOAT!”

