Take a look at Antonio Brown’s explanation for leaving the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets.

Take a look at Antonio Brown’s explanation for leaving the Buccaneers’ game against the Titans.

Antonio Brown, a former Tampa Bay wide receiver who was forced to play on an injured ankle by Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers, is sticking to his guns.

Brown explained his sideline outburst this past Sunday during an appearance on the “Nelk Boys” Fullsend Podcast on Friday.

“Imagine going into battle knowing your frickin ankle is f—-d… You can barely run.”

And the guy who you think has your back… They were aware of my situation before we arrived.

“I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you, ‘Get the fuck out of here,’ because you can’t go to war with them,” he explained.

“… At that point, professionally, it’s like fuck you too bro.”

Look: Antonio Brown Explains Why He Left Buccaneers Game vs. Jets

