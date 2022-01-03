Take a look at Antonio Brown’s message to Steelers fans.

Former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown spoke about his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in less than a day.

Brown was responding to a fan’s question via cameo about whether Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field will be Monday night, and he said he’s not sure.

“I know you’re sad about Ben Roethlisberger retiring,” Brown said, “but it’s not over for Ben yet.”

“I know everyone is wondering if this is his final game in Pittsburgh tonight and if it will end this way, but it may not.”

I know Ben; he’s a hard worker who enjoys football.

He’s one of the all-time great quarterbacks, and I don’t see him retiring anytime soon.”

