The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without star wide receiver Antonio Brown for the past few weeks.

The veteran wide receiver has been out of the last four games due to a nagging ankle injury.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, may be getting one of his favorite targets back soon.

Brown used social media on Thursday morning to send a message that could have been interpreted in a variety of ways.

Fans speculated that he was referring to his former chef, who claims Brown owes him (dollar)10,000.

“It’s amazing what money can accomplish.

The lyrics go like this: “It changes the people who bring you up.”

While Brown’s life has some off-field issues to deal with, it appears that the football aspect of his life will be returning soon.

Brown could return next week, according to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“Hopefully next week against [Atlanta], I’ve got my fingers crossed,” Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“He’s a lot more mobile now.

He can now put more weight on his heel and bounce around on it.

So we’re crossing our fingers that he’ll be released next week.”

This weekend, the Buccaneers will take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Take a look at Antonio Brown’s new message to Buccaneers fans.

