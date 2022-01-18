Take a look at Antonio Brown’s reaction to Bruce Arians’ sideline video.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was widely chastised this weekend for smacking safety Andrew Adams in the head.

It was an unusual exchange between player and coach.

Former Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown expressed his thoughts on Arians getting physical with a player early Monday morning.

In response to the video of Arians smacking Edwards, Brown tweeted, “Pit not the palace.”

Brown and Arians are clearly at odds.

He claims Arians forced him to play on an injured ankle during the regular season, which led to his bizarre MetLife Stadium exit.

Here’s Brown’s tweet:

