Take a look at Antonio Brown’s viral video from Sunday.

Look at this video of Antonio Brown from Sunday night that has gone viral.

After his antics at MetLife Stadium today, it’s not surprising that Antonio Brown had to find his own way home.

However, we now know how Brown got out of East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to a recently released video, Brown was given a ride by New York City driver Danny Chalet.

Brown gives a shout-out to everyone watching after Chalet introduces him on camera.

Chalet refers to Brown as the “Super Gremlin” in a follow-up video, a term Brown used in his most recent Twitter post.

Brown examined the camera once more, his hand in the reflection.

Chalet is well-known for chauffeuring some of the biggest sports stars in the New York metro area.

Over the last few years, he’s been known for giving rides to players like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jamal Adams, and PJ Tucker.

