Take a look at Ayesha Curry’s Reaction To Steph Curry’s Marriage Rumors.

Take a look at Ayesha Curry’s Reaction To Steph Curry’s Marriage Rumor.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has denied that she and her husband are married in an open relationship.

The rumors have been circulating for a few weeks, but neither Curry has addressed them until Ayesha responded to a troll on her Instagram page.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha wrote to the individual who claimed she would have been “sent to the streets” if she had married him instead of Steph.

“Do you realize how ridiculous that is? Don’t jeopardize my marriage in that way.”

Thank you very much.”

