Take a look at Bret Bielema’s message to Wake Forest.

Take a look at what Bret Bielema has to say to Wake Forest.
The news broke on Wednesday that Texas A&M would be unable to compete in the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Gator Bowl could have replaced Texas A&M as a 5-7 team based on APR,” Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported, adding, “Rutgers had first option, but declined.”
Others are unlikely to agree.
‘How many of the 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None,’ according to McMurphy’s source.
Gator Bowl could have replaced Texas A&M w/a 5-7 team based on APR, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rutgers had 1st option, but declined. Other not expected to accept. “How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None,” source said
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021
Waiting by the phone…. #ILL#famILLyhttps://t.co/0xb9eoKU3U
— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 22, 2021