Take a look at Colin Cowherd’s pick for the National Championship.

Take a look at Colin Cowherd’s selection for the National Championship.

Except for one game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant college football teams in recent memory.

The Bulldogs have one ugly SEC Championship game loss to their conference foe, despite having a near-flawless record in which they held opponents to under 17 points in each game (including three shutouts).

The Crimson Tide dominated the game from start to finish, breaking through Georgia’s elite defense and scoring a game-high 41 points.

As a result, according to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, there’s no reason to pick against the SEC Champions.

“In fact, there is no evidence that Georgia can compete with Alabama.”

I’m going to say it.

He said on today’s episode of The Herd, “I’m taking Bryce Young and Nick Saban.”

