Take a look at Dak Prescott’s brother’s reaction to the tense finish.

The way the Cowboys-49ers game ended on Sunday evening didn’t sit well with Dak Prescott’s brother.

Dallas was trying to line up after Prescott was knocked out on a quarterback draw, but they forgot that the ref had to spot the ball correctly.

When the official finally noticed the ball, the spike was a split second too late, and the 49ers were sent to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Based on his reaction on social media, Prescott’s brother doesn’t like this rule.