Trending
Infosurhoy

Take a look at Dak Prescott’s brother’s reaction to the tense finish.

0
By on Sports

Take a look at Dak Prescott’s brother’s reaction to the tense finish.

The way the Cowboys-49ers game ended on Sunday evening didn’t sit well with Dak Prescott’s brother.

Dallas was trying to line up after Prescott was knocked out on a quarterback draw, but they forgot that the ref had to spot the ball correctly.

When the official finally noticed the ball, the spike was a split second too late, and the 49ers were sent to Green Bay to face the Packers.

Based on his reaction on social media, Prescott’s brother doesn’t like this rule.

Comments are closed.