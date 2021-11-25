Take a look at D’Andre Swift’s exit from the game against the Panthers.

Football fans didn’t have much to cheer about in the first game of Thanksgiving Day – at least not on paper.

In a crucial NFC North showdown, the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears.

While “pivotal” isn’t a word that usually comes to mind when describing a game like this, both teams were desperate to win.

Jared Goff threw a long touchdown pass to new Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds to start the game for Detroit.

Detroit’s lead was cut to 7-3 after Chicago scored a field goal.

In the second quarter, things went south for the Lions.

D’Andre Swift, the Bears’ star running back, was tackled near the sideline after taking a handoff.

Before being helped into the locker room, he lay on the ground for several minutes.

Swift suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, according to the Lions’ announcement.

Swift’s departure would be a huge blow to the team’s offense.

He is not only the team’s leading rusher, but he is also the Lions’ second-leading receiver this season.

The Lions will have to hope that this is just a stinger and that Swift will be able to return to the game when the second half begins.

Late in the second quarter, Detroit holds a 7-3 lead.

