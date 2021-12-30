Take a look at Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy’s Twitter feud.

Check out Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy’s Twitter feud.

Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy, two college football analysts, had a Twitter spat on Wednesday night.

New bowl games seem to appear out of nowhere every year, whether you like them or not.

There were a total of 42 games scheduled for this bowl season.

Kanell is among those who believe that the increased number of postseason games dilutes the significance of bowl season.

In contrast, McElroy believes that the more football played, the better.

In response to Kanell’s tweet, McElroy made a strong case for his former colleague.

“I honestly thought Danny enjoyed CFB when I worked with him on SXM, but I was wrong,” he wrote.

“Save the argument about the ‘participation trophy.'”

It’s for the players as well as those who are watching.

You are under no obligation to watch.

“Gimme football EVERY DAY.” “I wish there were 65 bowls for every FBS team.”

Look: Danny Kanell, Greg McElroy Get Heated On Twitter

Look: Danny Kanell, Greg McElroy Get Heated On Twitter

When I worked with Danny on SXM, I genuinely thought he enjoyed CFB. I was wrong. Save the “participation trophy” argument. It’s for the players and those that watch. You’re not FORCED to watch. Gimme football EVERY SINGLE DAY. I wish we had 65 bowls for every single FBS team. https://t.co/fmOpO1a83g — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) December 30, 2021