Take a look at Derek Carr’s Reaction To The Heartbreaking Loss On Saturday.

The Raiders’ season came to an end on Saturday with a heartbreaking (and contentious) playoff loss to the Bengals.

But quarterback Derek Carr is ecstatic about his team.

Carr expressed pride in his team’s accomplishments and thanked them for their efforts on Twitter, saying that the 2021 season was filled with “heartbreak, tragedy, and resiliency.”

Carr wrote, “A season filled with heartbreak, tragedy, and resiliency is now over.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our TEAM and what they’ve accomplished.”

We overcame the doubts of everyone outside the building.

Thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged our team.

We’ll talk soon.

(emoji of a skull)”

The Raiders finished the season with a 10-7 record and a new head coach.

They won their first playoff game since 2016 by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18’s final game.

