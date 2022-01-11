Take a look at DeVonta Smith’s NSFW message to Bill O’Brien.

During the national title game, Alabama fans have been yelling at Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Crimson Tide led 9-6 at halftime, but fans weren’t satisfied.

They weren’t pleased that one of their players appeared to have vanished from the game plan.

During the first half of the game, star running back Brian Robinson was deafeningly quiet.

Robinson only had 20 total yards in the first half of the game.

On Alabama’s second possession of the second half, he more than doubled his previous total.

During the team’s drive, he racked up 53 total yards, prompting college football fans all over the country to demand Robinson be given the ball again.

DeVonta Smith, a former Alabama wide receiver who is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, is one of them.

On Monday night, he delivered a scathing message to Bill O’Brien.

Smith yelled, “GIVE HIM THE F***ING BALL!!!”

