Take a look at DeVonta Smith’s reaction to Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy win.

Check Out DeVonta Smith’s Reaction To Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy Win
On Saturday night, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in school history.
Staying in Tuscaloosa is college football’s pinnacle individual achievement.
Last year, DeVonta Smith of Alabama won the award.
Young was congratulated by the now-Philadelphia Eagle seconds after the announcement was made.
BACK TO BACK ! @_bryce_young
— DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) December 12, 2021
DeVonta Smith’s message to Bryce Young after joining him in the HEISMAN CLUB 🤩
(via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/X818F1Mghe
— Overtime (@overtime) December 12, 2021