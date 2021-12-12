Take a look at DeVonta Smith’s reaction to Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy win.

Check Out DeVonta Smith’s Reaction To Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy Win

On Saturday night, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in school history.

Staying in Tuscaloosa is college football’s pinnacle individual achievement.

Last year, DeVonta Smith of Alabama won the award.

Young was congratulated by the now-Philadelphia Eagle seconds after the announcement was made.

Look: DeVonta Smith Reacts To Bryce Young’s Heisman Win

BACK TO BACK ! @_bryce_young — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) December 12, 2021