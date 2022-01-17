Take a look at Dez Bryant’s direct message to Dak Prescott.

Dez Bryant Sends Dak Prescott a Direct Message

During their two years in Dallas together, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant accomplished a lot.

Bryant has a blunt message for his former quarterback, who is currently struggling against the 49ers.

Bryant slammed Dak for a bad throw that led to a pick on Twitter on Sunday.

He specifically told him not to throw to a sit route while in zone coverage (with a swear thrown in for good measure).

Bryant tweeted, “You can’t throw to a sit route in zone f-g coverage!!!”

In just a few minutes, his message has racked up thousands of likes.

Today has been a difficult day for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Late in the third quarter, they are down 23-7, and Dak is having one of his worst games of the season.

Through three quarters, he has completed 52 percent of his passes for 119 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

