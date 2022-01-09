Take a look at how a crew implodes a section of Oregon State’s football stadium.

Look: A Section Of The Oregon State Football Stadium Is Imploded

On Friday morning, Oregon State football kicked off a (dollar)153 million renovation of Reser Stadium.

The Beavers intend to make significant improvements to the stadium, particularly on the west side of Reser.

Better premium and seating options are among the upgrades.

“When the renovations are finished, the west side of Reser Stadium will have premium and general seating options that, according to the school, will provide the ‘closest proximity to the playing field of any college football stadium in the country,'” writes Pete Martini of the Statesman Journal.

On Friday, Oregon State imploded the entire west side of Reser Stadium, the first step in stadium renovations.

Please take a look.

