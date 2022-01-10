Take a look at how a Dolphins player reacted to Brian Flores’ firing.

The Miami Dolphins announced that head coach Brian Flores would be fired after his third season with the team on “Black Monday,” the NFL’s “Black Monday.”

Many people, including a current Dolphins player, were taken aback by the decision.

Shortly after the news of Flores’ firing broke on Monday morning, Miami cornerback Nik Needham took to Twitter to express his shock.

He didn’t seem pleased with the decision, as did many others.

Have a look at this:

