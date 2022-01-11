Take a look at how a former Ohio State basketball player reacts to Jameson Williams’ injury.

Take a look at how former Ohio State star Jameson Williams reacted to his injury.

Alabama’s star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down in the first half with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

After hauling in a long pass down the seam, Williams was injured while trying to plant and cut.

Williams has yet to receive an official diagnosis, but the speedy pass catcher has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

He joins John Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC title game, as the second Alabama wideout to be injured in the last three games.

Williams attended Ohio State as a freshman, and another former Buckeye couldn’t help but sympathize with him tonight.

On Twitter, Santonio Holmes had a strong reaction to Williams’ injury.

Let’s just say the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets star isn’t fond of synthetic surfaces.

