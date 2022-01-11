Take a look at how a Georgia fan went viral during the National Championship Game.

Look At This: A Georgia Fan Goes Viral During The National Championship Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide faced the Georgia Bulldogs as the underdog for the second time this season.
Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game.
Georgia will undoubtedly be hoping for a better outcome in Monday night’s national championship game.
When star defensive lineman Jordan Davis appeared to force a fumble on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Bulldogs appeared to be off to a fast start.
The ball was then scooped up by star linebacker Nakobe Dean, who returned it for a touchdown.
The play was called back because officials determined Young was able to complete a pass.
The play is captured on video.
Jordan Davis + Nakobe Dean =
Scoop n’ score that could’ve been 😭pic.twitter.com/Jt8ewdQSI1
— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022
caption this: pic.twitter.com/MbPn7o0xuT
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 11, 2022