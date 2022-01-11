Take a look at how a Georgia fan went viral during the National Championship Game.

Look At This: A Georgia Fan Goes Viral During The National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide faced the Georgia Bulldogs as the underdog for the second time this season.

Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game.

Georgia will undoubtedly be hoping for a better outcome in Monday night’s national championship game.

When star defensive lineman Jordan Davis appeared to force a fumble on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Bulldogs appeared to be off to a fast start.

The ball was then scooped up by star linebacker Nakobe Dean, who returned it for a touchdown.

The play was called back because officials determined Young was able to complete a pass.

The play is captured on video.

