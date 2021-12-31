Take a look at how a group of Cincinnati fans went viral on ESPN.

Alabama and Cincinnati meet in the Cotton Bowl to kick off the College Football Playoff.

It all comes down to a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

No one expected the Cincinnati Bearcats to make the playoffs heading into the 2021 season, but here they are.

Alabama was a heavy favorite going into the game, and they showed why with a strong drive early on.

The Crimson Tide ran 10 times to demonstrate their offensive line’s dominance.

After falling behind 7-0 early, the Bearcats mounted a strong comeback.

They drove into Alabama territory, but their drive came to a halt just inside the 10-yard line.

The Bearcats were forced to settle for a field goal.

It’s safe to say that their supporters had hoped for seven points rather than three.

When they learned they wouldn’t be getting a touchdown, a group of Cincinnati fans looked devastated.

It’s worth looking into.

Look: Group Of Cincinnati Fans Go Viral On ESPN

Look: Group Of Cincinnati Fans Go Viral On ESPN