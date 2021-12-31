Take a look at how a group of Cincinnati fans went viral on ESPN.
Alabama and Cincinnati meet in the Cotton Bowl to kick off the College Football Playoff.
It all comes down to a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
No one expected the Cincinnati Bearcats to make the playoffs heading into the 2021 season, but here they are.
Alabama was a heavy favorite going into the game, and they showed why with a strong drive early on.
The Crimson Tide ran 10 times to demonstrate their offensive line’s dominance.
After falling behind 7-0 early, the Bearcats mounted a strong comeback.
They drove into Alabama territory, but their drive came to a halt just inside the 10-yard line.
The Bearcats were forced to settle for a field goal.
It’s safe to say that their supporters had hoped for seven points rather than three.
When they learned they wouldn’t be getting a touchdown, a group of Cincinnati fans looked devastated.
It’s worth looking into.
Look: Group Of Cincinnati Fans Go Viral On ESPN
Look: Group Of Cincinnati Fans Go Viral On ESPN
Bama really forced Cincy into a FG 😬 pic.twitter.com/QNx610G295
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 31, 2021