Take a look at how a Seahawks player reacted to the news about Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll’s status for next season appeared to be in doubt, but the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly keeping their head coach.

Safety Quandre Diggs appears to be pleased with this.

His reaction to the news that Carroll would be returning on Twitter reflected his thoughts on the subject.

“I’ve been [a part]of getting rid of a great coach and seeing how that goes,” Diggs wrote, referring to his former team’s ill-fated decision to fire Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season.

