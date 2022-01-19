Take a look at how Adam Schefter predicts the top quarterback pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Take a look at how Adam Schefter predicts the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last year’s NFL draft, the No. 1 overall pick was a surprise.

Trevor Lawrence, one of the quarterbacks, was as obvious as they come.

But the quarterback position in this year’s class is a little more mysterious.

Analysts from all over the NFL have argued for the No. 1 spot.

This year’s pool features one quarterback, including ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Willis began his career with the Auburn Tigers in 2017 before transferring to Liberty in 2020 for his junior year.

The electric dual-threat weapon racked up 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air and 1,835 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in his final two years with the program.

In this assertion, Schefter is a bit of an outlier.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is the No. 1 quarterback, according to Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel, who joined the podcast earlier today.

In the draft, there was only one option.

Picket is also the top quarterback pick for ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

“Now, it’s not like Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence are clear to be the starting quarterback,” Thamel said.

“However, in the midst of this mediocre quarterback crop, he did establish himself as [No.

1]

Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, and Sam Howell of North Carolina are also among the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

What quarterback do you think will be the first off the board?