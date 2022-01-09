Take a look at how an Ohio State football commit reacts to coaching changes.

Take a look at how an Ohio State football commit reacts to the coaching change.

Today, Ohio State made a major coaching change, dismissing veteran offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons on the job.

Studrawa’s dismissal comes only two days after four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman committed to Ohio State.

Over Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and other schools, Hinzman chose OSU.

While there was some concern about Hinzman’s future following Studrawa’s dismissal, the Hammond, Wisconsin native reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State to multiple media outlets today.

Carson Hinzman and George Fitzpatrick both confirmed the firing of Greg Studrawa does not change their commitment to Ohio State.

“I’m a man of my word,” Hinzman said. — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 6, 2022